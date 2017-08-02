Warriors crush Select XI in final warm-up match
-Harper pleased with preparation
The Guyana Amazon Warriors must be breathing a sigh of relief after brushing aside the Select XI by 72 runs in the final warm-up match yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
They were led to victory on the back of strong performance from skipper Martin Guptill, Jason Mohammed,…
