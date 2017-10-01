Perez strokes 137 as G/Town punish West Demerara 

West Indies Under – 19 selectee Raymond Perez stroked a majestic century and shared in a 155-run, fourth-wicket partnership with Christopher Barnwell as Georgetown rocketed to first innings honours over West Demerara at the Tuschen Sports Club Ground, yesterday.
The day also belonged to Ramaal Lewis and Steven Sankar who featured in the second day runs fest and who put on a century stand to underscore Georgetown’s dominance.
West Demerara were 43- 2 at the close, trailing Georgetown by 20.
Georgetown, resuming on one without loss, started the day steadily and reached 30 – 1, six overs into the second day’s play after the demise of Robin Bacchus (13) who before falling LBW to Mahendra Dhanpaul, looked set for a big score…..
Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last
SEPANG, Malaysia, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes pulled out the stops to seize pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix in an inspiring display of speed, even as a power unit problems left title rival Sebastian Vettel stranded in the garage.
Sophia mauls Winfer Gardens 8-0 as Courts Pee Wee football commences
Sophia, Tucville, St. Pius, and St. Ambrose won their respective matches when the Courts Pee Wee Football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Thirst Park ground.
South Africa in charge against Bangladesh
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa lost both openers but were still 230 runs ahead of Bangladesh at the close on the third day of the first test when bad light stopped play yesterday.
City stays ahead of United with win over champions Chelsea
LONDON, (Reuters) – Manchester City stayed ahead of age-old local rivals Manchester United at the top of the Premier League yesterday with a deserved 1-0 win away to champions Chelsea.
Crushing wins for Eastveldt, Fruta Conquerors in NAMILCO football
Eastveldt and Fruta Conquerors scored crushing wins over Order and Discipline and Pele respectively when the Georgetown leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 League commenced yesterday.