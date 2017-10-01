Perez strokes 137 as G/Town punish West Demerara 

West Indies Under – 19 selectee Raymond Perez stroked a majestic century and shared in a 155-run, fourth-wicket partnership with Christopher Barnwell as Georgetown rocketed to first innings honours over West Demerara at the Tuschen Sports Club Ground, yesterday.

The day also belonged to Ramaal Lewis and Steven Sankar who featured in the second day runs fest and who put on a century stand to underscore Georgetown’s dominance.

West Demerara were 43- 2 at the close, trailing Georgetown by 20.

Georgetown, resuming on one without loss, started the day steadily and reached 30 – 1, six overs into the second day’s play after the demise of Robin Bacchus (13) who before falling LBW to Mahendra Dhanpaul, looked set for a big score…..