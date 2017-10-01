Sophia mauls Winfer Gardens 8-0 as Courts Pee Wee football commences

Sophia, Tucville, St. Pius, and St. Ambrose won their respective matches when the Courts Pee Wee Football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Thirst Park ground.
Sophia made light work of Winfer Gardens 8-0. Ronaldo Wilson recorded a helmet-trick in the third, 12th, 15th and 22nd minute while Shem Howard, David Weeks and Leonard King scored in the 11th, 28th and 38th minute each.
An own goal in the ninth minute added to the result. Almost in identical fashion, St. Ambrose hammered Colaaco 8-0 with Jacob Rodney tallying four goals in the third sixth, 16th and 22nd minute, and Roven Henry scoring twice in the fourth and 30th minute…..
Hamilton seizes Malaysian pole, Vettel to start last
SEPANG, Malaysia, (Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes pulled out the stops to seize pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix in an inspiring display of speed, even as a power unit problems left title rival Sebastian Vettel stranded in the garage.
Perez strokes 137 as G/Town punish West Demerara
West Indies Under – 19 selectee Raymond Perez stroked a majestic century and shared in a 155-run, fourth-wicket partnership with Christopher Barnwell as Georgetown rocketed to first innings honours over West Demerara at the Tuschen Sports Club Ground, yesterday.
South Africa in charge against Bangladesh
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – South Africa lost both openers but were still 230 runs ahead of Bangladesh at the close on the third day of the first test when bad light stopped play yesterday.
City stays ahead of United with win over champions Chelsea
LONDON, (Reuters) – Manchester City stayed ahead of age-old local rivals Manchester United at the top of the Premier League yesterday with a deserved 1-0 win away to champions Chelsea.
Crushing wins for Eastveldt, Fruta Conquerors in NAMILCO football
Eastveldt and Fruta Conquerors scored crushing wins over Order and Discipline and Pele respectively when the Georgetown leg of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 League commenced yesterday.