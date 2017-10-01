Sophia mauls Winfer Gardens 8-0 as Courts Pee Wee football commences

Sophia, Tucville, St. Pius, and St. Ambrose won their respective matches when the Courts Pee Wee Football tournament kicked off yesterday at the Thirst Park ground.

Sophia made light work of Winfer Gardens 8-0. Ronaldo Wilson recorded a helmet-trick in the third, 12th, 15th and 22nd minute while Shem Howard, David Weeks and Leonard King scored in the 11th, 28th and 38th minute each.

An own goal in the ninth minute added to the result. Almost in identical fashion, St. Ambrose hammered Colaaco 8-0 with Jacob Rodney tallying four goals in the third sixth, 16th and 22nd minute, and Roven Henry scoring twice in the fourth and 30th minute…..