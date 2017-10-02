Colts clinch GABAU23 league title

Colts clinched the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association GABA League Championship U23 title humbling Pacesetters 85-62 to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three match series Saturday.

The game, played at the Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets, saw Timothy Thompson top scoring with 29 points while Lemuel Grant chipped in with 17 points.

For Pacesetters, Quincy DosSantos recorded 26 points with the next best scorer being Marvin Durant with eight points.

Meanwhile, Plaisance Guardians kept their first-division title aspirations alive, downing Colts 88-69 to level the three match series 1-1. Nikoloi Smith shot his way to 37 points for Plaisance Guardians while Malcolm Powdar added 14 points.

For Colts, Stanton Rose and Shelroy Thomas netted 23 and 16 points respectively. Up to press time, the deciding matches in the 1st and 2nd division finals were being contested at the same venue.