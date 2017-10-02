GDF hands Panthers 34-29 defeat

The Guyana Defence Force rugby team handed the Panthers their second defeat of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Bounty Farm XVs tournament yesterday at the National Park Playing Field.
The highly anticipated matchup ended 34-29 in favour of the GDF.
The GDF were led by Avery Corbin who scored three tries one in the first half and back-to-back tries in the second half.
Tries were also scored by, Dwain Jacobs, Cloyd Prowell and Dwayne Schroeder while Prowell ended with two conversions.
For Panthers, tries came from Rondel Mc Arthur, (three) Ryan Dey and Jacques Archibald while Godfrey Broomes and Lancelot Adonis made the conversions.
On Saturday, Hornets was scheduled to play Falcons but due to inability to produce a full team a walk over was called in favor of Falcons.
Action continues this weekend at the athletics track in the National Park. Saturday Hornets take on Caribs and Sunday GDF is up against Falcons.
Back Circle storms into group round of Futsal c/ships
Back Circle, Dave and Celina’s All-Stars, North Ruimveldt and Silver Bullets stormed their way into the group round when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championship continued on Saturday.
Colts clinch GABAU23 league title
Colts clinched the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association GABA League Championship U23 title humbling Pacesetters 85-62 to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three match series Saturday.
Boxers out of South American Youth Games without throwing a punch
Guyana’s medal hopes at the second South American Youth Games in Santiago, Chile, suffered a knockdown when boxers Keevin Allicock and Christopher Moore were ruled ineligible because of a change in the age stipulation, Chef-de-Mission of the Guyana contingent, Godfrey Munroe reported yesterday.
Uitvlugt edge Santos 2-1 to reach Hamilton Green Cup quarterfinals
West Demerara’s Uitvlugt Warriors sealed their quarterfinal berth in the Hamilton Green Cup knockout football tournament after edging Santos 2-1 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground, West Demerara.
Huge bonuses for foreign players who suit up for home matches
LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC – West Indies players who opt to play matches in Pakistan during next year’s Pakistan Super League will benefit from Pakistan Cricket Board largesse, with foreign players being offered US$10 000 per game.