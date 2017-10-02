GDF hands Panthers 34-29 defeat

The Guyana Defence Force rugby team handed the Panthers their second defeat of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Bounty Farm XVs tournament yesterday at the National Park Playing Field.

The highly anticipated matchup ended 34-29 in favour of the GDF.

The GDF were led by Avery Corbin who scored three tries one in the first half and back-to-back tries in the second half.

Tries were also scored by, Dwain Jacobs, Cloyd Prowell and Dwayne Schroeder while Prowell ended with two conversions.

For Panthers, tries came from Rondel Mc Arthur, (three) Ryan Dey and Jacques Archibald while Godfrey Broomes and Lancelot Adonis made the conversions.

On Saturday, Hornets was scheduled to play Falcons but due to inability to produce a full team a walk over was called in favor of Falcons.

Action continues this weekend at the athletics track in the National Park. Saturday Hornets take on Caribs and Sunday GDF is up against Falcons.