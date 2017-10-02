Uitvlugt edge Santos 2-1 to reach Hamilton Green Cup quarterfinals

West Demerara’s Uitvlugt Warriors sealed their quarterfinal berth in the Hamilton Green Cup knockout football tournament after edging Santos 2-1 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground, West Demerara.

The contest, which was viewed by a sizable crowd, came to life in the second period as goals from Jamal Harvey and Chris Macey in the 52nd and 68th minute respectively, settled the outcome.

For Santos, Rondell Gardner ensured a tense finish compliments of a 78th minute strike. With the win, Uitvlugt will now oppose the winner of the Georgetown Football Club and Silver Shattas matchup on Sunday October 15th. ….