Archer named Sussex Player-of-the-Year

LONDON, , CMC – Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has been rewarded for an outstanding season by being named Sussex’s Player-of-the-Year.

He beat out strong challenges from batsmen Luke Wells and Stiaan van Zyl both of whom scored over 1000 runs during the County Championship.

The 22-year-old, who has never played first class cricket for Barbados, also captured the Young Player-of-the-Year award for the second straight year at the end-of-season function at the County Ground in Hove last weekend.

Michael Burgess and George Garton were also nominated for the Young Player-of-the-Year honour.

Archer, in his first full season of County cricket following a handful of matches at the end of the 2016 season, finished with a remarkable 638 runs and 61 wickets in the County Championship.

Overall, he scored 764 runs and snared 84 wickets across all three formats during the season.

Archer, who also qualifies to play for England, was last week rewarded with a long term contract which keeps him at the south-east club until the end of the 2020 season.