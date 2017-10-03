Rahim, Oudit voted overall best lifters

Vijai Rahim and Lisa Oudit were voted best lifters Sunday when the Fitness Express RAW Nationals held by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation took place at the St Stanislaus College auditorium, Brickdam.
Rahim of the Hardcore Barbell Club and Oudit of Buddy’s Gym were declared overall best lifters with Oudit setting four new records.
She set new squad, deadlift, bench press and total records in the 84Kg category.
The new squat record is 130.5kg; the new bench press record is 60.5kg; the new deadlift record is 135.5 and the new total is 326.5.
Rahim competed in the 74kg class.
Meanwhile, Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney squatted 700lbs on his way to winning the 120kg Male Masters 1 and Open divisions.
Total Fitness Gym’s Arif Immamdeen, competing in the 66kg class, set new junior national squat, deadlift and total records.
The new squat record is 175kg, new deadlift record, 215kg and the total record is 485kg.
