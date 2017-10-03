South Africa race to emphatic defeat of Bangladesh

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, (Reuters) – Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj ran through the Bangladesh batting order to lead South Africa to an emphatic 333-run victory in the first test as the visitors capitulated meekly on the final morning yesterday.
Resuming at Senwes Park on 49 for three and hoping to provide some stubborn resistance, Bangladesh were dismissed for just 90 with Rabada returning figures of 3-33 and Maharaj 4-25 as South Africa took thae last seven wickets for 41 runs.
Rabada claimed three quick wickets, starting with captain Mushfiqur Rahim, to more than fill the void left by the injury to fellow strike bowler Morne Morkel, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a side strain he suffered on Sunday.
Hashim Amla took a sharp catch off Rabada in the third over of the morning to see Mushfiqur depart for 16, setting off a quick procession of batsmen.
Mahmudullah was then bowled for nine and Liton Das next adjudged leg before as he padded up to an inswinger from Rabada. Maharaj chipped in with two more lbws to leave Bangladesh on 73-8 at the first drinks break after just an hour’s play.
Rabada then ran out Shafiul Islam, attempting an unnecessary third run, and Mustafizur Rahman was the last wicket to fall as Maharaj bagged a caught and bowled.
Mehidy Hasan was the not out batsman on 15.
South Africa had scored 493-3 and 247-6, both declared, in their two innings, while Bangladesh responded with 320 in their first innings.
The second test starts in Bloemfontein on Friday, where a livelier pitch is expected after the track in Potchefstroom proved flat throughout the five days.
Rahim, Oudit voted overall best lifters
Vijai Rahim and Lisa Oudit were voted best lifters Sunday when the Fitness Express RAW Nationals held by the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation took place at the St Stanislaus College auditorium, Brickdam.
Lewis, Joseph shine in ODI rankings despite Windies slump
LONDON, CMC – The West Indies pair of Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph have both made huge strides in the latest International Cricket Council One-Day International rankings, following career-best performances in the just concluded five-match series against England.
Seaton, Williams duo in squad for Riyadh friendly
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Forward Michael Seaton has returned to the Jamaica set-up for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 20-man squad for next weekend’s international friendly against Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.
Archer named Sussex Player-of-the-Year
LONDON, , CMC – Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has been rewarded for an outstanding season by being named Sussex’s Player-of-the-Year.
Blame it on Argentina when tired teams head north in November
CAPE TOWN, (Reuters) – The inclusion of Argentina into southern hemisphere rugby competition has left Australia, New Zealand and South Africa stretched when they go on their end of year tours to Europe, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said yesterday.