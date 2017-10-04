Four-a-side football Sunday at Meadowbrook Tarmac

The South Turkeyen Sports Club in association with ‘Bannas Foundation’, will stage a four-a-side football competition on Sunday at the Meadowbrook Tarmac, Meadowbrook Drive from 9:00am.

The event which is organized by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and Kevin Walcott, will feature teams from East Ruimveldt, Lodge, Sophia, West Ruimveldt and Meadowbrook.

Each team will be allowed seven players on their respective rosters. The entrance fee for the tournament is $5000 per team.

Winner of the event will receive trophies and medals. The sponsors of the event are Tent City, Trophy Stall Bourda and the Barnwell Family.