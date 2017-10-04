Four-a-side football Sunday at Meadowbrook Tarmac

The South Turkeyen Sports Club in association with ‘Bannas Foundation’, will stage a four-a-side football competition on Sunday at the Meadowbrook Tarmac, Meadowbrook Drive from 9:00am.
The event which is organized by Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell and Kevin Walcott, will feature teams from East Ruimveldt, Lodge, Sophia, West Ruimveldt and Meadowbrook.
Each team will be allowed seven players on their respective rosters. The entrance fee for the tournament is $5000 per team.
Winner of the event will receive trophies and medals. The sponsors of the event are Tent City, Trophy Stall Bourda and the Barnwell Family.
Selectors keep faith with England 15 for Zimbabwe
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies selectors have retained faith in the 15-man squad which toured England during the summer, naming an unchanged unit for the two-Test tour of Zimbawe starting later this month.
West retained for Sri Lanka series
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Englishman Graeme West has been retained as head coach of West Indies A for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka A.
Tridents owner Mallya on bail following arrest
LONDON, CMC – Barbados Tridents owner, exiled Indian millionaire Vijay Mallya, was yesterday granted bail by Westminster Magistrates’ Court here after being arrested on a new money laundering charge.
Petra Organisation unveils lighting system at Ministry of Education ground
The Petra Organization officially unveiled their new lighting system at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue on Monday.
Everest receives cricket gear from Canadian company
The Everest Cricket Club of Camp Road recently received from Adana Homes, a brokerage firm from Canada, gear to the value of G$113,000.