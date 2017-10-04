Petra Organisation unveils lighting system at Ministry of Education ground

The Petra Organization officially unveiled their new lighting system at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue on Monday.

The entity secured the important partnership with the Ministry of Education to illuminate the venue in conjunction with its stakeholders Ansa McAl and Beepat’s Incorporated.

Present at the unveiling were Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde and Ansa McAl Smalta Brand representative Shawn Abel.

Minister Henry, during the feature address said: “As a government, we are very much interested in merging sport, culture and education to ensure that we have young persons who are holistically developed.” She added: “The commissioning of the lights here certainly indicates a combination of partnership between sport and education, in this instance, Petra and the Ministry of Education.”

Forde added, “Their (Petra) focus on youth development is one that is unmatched by almost every other sporting organizer in Guyana,” he said adding that the entity’s body of work complements that of the GFF’s.

Meanwhile, Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization said, “It’s a representation of our mandate as an organisation and it is sync with our philosophy and practiced culture and that is to use sports in general and moreso football as a vehicle for development.”