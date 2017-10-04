Walter Moore returns to national squad for Grenada friendly

Golden Jaguars interim Head-Coach Wayne Dover has announced the 23-member roster for the International Friendly against Grenada on Saturday at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. James, Grenada.
The squad, which sees the return of previously retired Walter `Boyd’ Moore, features newcomers Terence Vancooten (Stevenage FC, England), Nicolas Peters (Mabaruma, Region 1) and Frank Parks (Guyana Rush Saints FC, Region 9).
The roster reads Goalkeepers Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Andrew Durant, Defenders Adrian Butters, Christopher Bourne, Jake Newtown, Walter Moore, Samuel Cox, Jeremy Garrett, Vancooten, William Europe, Peters, Midfielders Brandon Beresford, Curtez Kellman, Anthony Belfield, Parks, Maliek DeFreitus, Neil Danns, Cashion London, Forwards, Shaquille Agard, Emery Welshman, Sheldon Holder, Gregory `Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Ralph Parris…..
