West retained for Sri Lanka series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Englishman Graeme West has been retained as head coach of West Indies A for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka A.
The 39-year-old has led the A side in recent years and only this year oversaw their series win in South Africa and Zimbabwe.
They beat the South Africans 3-2 in a five-match series staged in Durban and Pietermaritzburg before getting the better of Zimbabwe 2-1 in a three-match series in Harare and Marondera.
West, formerly of the now scrapped High Performance Centre in Barbados, is a former Middlesex County academy director who also served as the Middlesex Cricket Board’s development officer.
He will have has his assistant again former West Indies fast bowler Corey Collymore, with Dwain Gill serving as manager.
West Indies A face the Sri Lankans in three four-day “Tests” from October 11-29 in Jamaica before taking on the tourists in a three-day one-day series from November 1-5 also in Jamaica.
Selectors keep faith with England 15 for Zimbabwe
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies selectors have retained faith in the 15-man squad which toured England during the summer, naming an unchanged unit for the two-Test tour of Zimbawe starting later this month.
Tridents owner Mallya on bail following arrest
LONDON, CMC – Barbados Tridents owner, exiled Indian millionaire Vijay Mallya, was yesterday granted bail by Westminster Magistrates’ Court here after being arrested on a new money laundering charge.
Petra Organisation unveils lighting system at Ministry of Education ground
The Petra Organization officially unveiled their new lighting system at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue on Monday.
Everest receives cricket gear from Canadian company
The Everest Cricket Club of Camp Road recently received from Adana Homes, a brokerage firm from Canada, gear to the value of G$113,000.
Four-a-side football Sunday at Meadowbrook Tarmac
The South Turkeyen Sports Club in association with ‘Bannas Foundation’, will stage a four-a-side football competition on Sunday at the Meadowbrook Tarmac, Meadowbrook Drive from 9:00am.