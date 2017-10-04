West retained for Sri Lanka series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Englishman Graeme West has been retained as head coach of West Indies A for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka A.

The 39-year-old has led the A side in recent years and only this year oversaw their series win in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

They beat the South Africans 3-2 in a five-match series staged in Durban and Pietermaritzburg before getting the better of Zimbabwe 2-1 in a three-match series in Harare and Marondera.

West, formerly of the now scrapped High Performance Centre in Barbados, is a former Middlesex County academy director who also served as the Middlesex Cricket Board’s development officer.

He will have has his assistant again former West Indies fast bowler Corey Collymore, with Dwain Gill serving as manager.

West Indies A face the Sri Lankans in three four-day “Tests” from October 11-29 in Jamaica before taking on the tourists in a three-day one-day series from November 1-5 also in Jamaica.