Bangladesh lose opener Tamim to thigh injury

BLOEMFONTEIN, (Reuters) – Bangladesh have lost their opener Tamim Iqbal to injury ahead of tomorrow’s second test against South Africa in Bloemfontein, officials said yesterday.
He is suffering from a thigh muscle tear and could be out for a month, jeopardising his participation in three One Day Internationals against South Africa which follow the two-match test series.
Tamim is to stay with the squad in South Africa for rehabilitation.
Bangladesh are already without another of their leading batsmen, Shakib Al Hassan, who asked to skip the tour to rest because of exhaustion.
South Africa won the first test in Potchefstroom by 333 runs on Monday.
Cricket brings everyone together
The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.
GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships
By Noelle Smith As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.
Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup
Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League
With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.
Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader
The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.