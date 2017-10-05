GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League

With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.
According to sources close the GFF, “Discussions have occurred and it’s looking favourably for them [FIFA] to fund the league in its entirety.
“It is an ongoing discussion at present, the teams have been informed about this negotiation taking place, which looks positive but nothing concrete.”
The tournament, which was commissioned in 2015 under the Clinton Urling-led Normalization Committee amid much fanfare, has been a financial nightmare for the local federation. The event has suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses in its two-year existence…..
Cricket brings everyone together
The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.
GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships
By Noelle Smith As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.
Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup
Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader
The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.
Improved Sri Lanka confident of positive results against Windies
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – An upbeat Sri Lanka Women left here Tuesday for the Caribbean confident of springing a surprise on West Indies Women, in the limited overs series starting next Wednesday in Trinidad.