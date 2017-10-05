GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League

With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.

According to sources close the GFF, “Discussions have occurred and it’s looking favourably for them [FIFA] to fund the league in its entirety.

“It is an ongoing discussion at present, the teams have been informed about this negotiation taking place, which looks positive but nothing concrete.”

The tournament, which was commissioned in 2015 under the Clinton Urling-led Normalization Committee amid much fanfare, has been a financial nightmare for the local federation. The event has suffered tens of millions of dollars in losses in its two-year existence…..