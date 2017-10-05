GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships

By Noelle Smith
As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.
Expectations are high that the host team will be able to defend home turf and cart off top honours especially since Guyana has been the leading rifle shooting team in the Caribbean for the last decade.
The local shooters should expect stiff challenges from countries such as Ireland, Scotland, and England along with Caribbean heavyweights Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.
At a press conference yesterday the GNRA stated that they will be fielding two teams drawn from a pool of eight players…..
Cricket brings everyone together
The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.
Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup
Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League
With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.
Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader
The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.
Improved Sri Lanka confident of positive results against Windies
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, CMC – An upbeat Sri Lanka Women left here Tuesday for the Caribbean confident of springing a surprise on West Indies Women, in the limited overs series starting next Wednesday in Trinidad.