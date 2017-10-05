GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships

By Noelle Smith

As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.

Expectations are high that the host team will be able to defend home turf and cart off top honours especially since Guyana has been the leading rifle shooting team in the Caribbean for the last decade.

The local shooters should expect stiff challenges from countries such as Ireland, Scotland, and England along with Caribbean heavyweights Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

At a press conference yesterday the GNRA stated that they will be fielding two teams drawn from a pool of eight players…..