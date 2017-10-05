Queen’s College, Bishops’ High win zones at N/Georgetown swimming c/ships

Queen’s College, Bishops’ High and St Rose’s secondary Schools won their respective zones at the North Georgetown swimming championships on Monday.
Queen’s College amassed a total of 289 points to win Zone One from Marian Academy on 154 points and Chase Academy who was third with 112 points.
Among the outstanding swimmers in Zone One were Antonio Rodrigues (QC) and Daniel Scott (Chase Academy) who were victorious in their events with Rodrigues winning the boys U14 100 freestyle event and Scott the boys Open 50m breaststroke event…..
Cricket brings everyone together
The seventh annual Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) coordinated ‘Guyana Softball Cup’ was officially launched yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground pavilion, Queenstown.
GNRA to field two teams at 150th anniversary rifle shooting c/ships
By Noelle Smith As it prepares to host the 150th anniversary of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council Championships at the Timehri Rifle Ranges from October 8 to 15, the Guyana National Rifle Association (GNRA) said yesterday that it will field two teams to compete in the historic competition.
Strong men’s hockey team named for Pan American Cup
Following the just concluded GTT indoor hockey competition, the Guyana Hockey Board has named a strong 12-member men’s team to compete in the 2017 Indoor Pan American Cup to be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from October 16-21.
GFF seeking FIFA financial aid to stage Elite League
With the start of the third season of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League uncertain the GFF because of funding the GFF has requested financial assistance from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to fund the tournament.
Hamilton Green Cup continues Saturday with tripleheader
The annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament will continue on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a triple-header.