Colts defeat Plaisance Guardians 93-86 for title

Colts secured the 1st Division title to clinch an unprecedented sweep of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League Championship’ trophies, defeating Plaisance Guardians 93-86, to win their best of three series 2-1 on Wednesday.
With the Under-23 and 2nd Division titles already in the bag, the home side overcame the visiting East Coast Demerara unit in a see-saw encounter at the Burnham Court.
Shelroy Thomas top scored with 29 points for the victory, with the foursome of Dave Causway, Stanton Rose, Dane Kendall and Shane Webster adding 17, 14, 10 and 10 points, respectively.
For the loser, Nikkoloi Smith shot his way to 26 points, while Marlon Chesney, Malcolm Powdar, Enoch Matthews and Trenton Woolford supported with 12, 10, nine and nine points, apiece.
With the first period failing to separate the teams at 21-21, Guardians seized the advantage in the second quarter, outscoring the host 29-21 to enter the halftime break ahead at 50-42.
However the momentum changed sides in the third stanza, with Colts tallying an impressive 31 points, while restricting Guardians to a meagre seven points to lead 73-57 heading into the final period.
Colts then survived a late charge from the Guardians to seal the outcome, as they were outshot 29-20.
Top calibre teams coming for tournament, no easy medals – GHB President Fernandes
With the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup slated to commence on local shores on October 14th, President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes conducted an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport on the preparation for the continental championship?
Guyana team departs for Tri 20 tournament in Antigua
The 2nd Annual Antigua Barbuda Cricket Association Independence (ABCA) Tri 20 tournament 2017 commences today and runs until 14th October in Antigua.
Qualified opinion issued on GFF 2016 accounts
Amid reports that FIFA has halted funding to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) following an audit probe of the 11-month normalization committee which served from October 2014, it has been disclosed that a qualified opinion was issued on the GFF’s 2016 accounts as it did not provide adequate documentation.
Doubleheader kicks off tourney today
GPF vs Eastveldt, Pele vs Northern Rangers The inaugural Petra Organization coordinated ‘Turbo Energy Drink Knockout Football Championship’, will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Eliminated T&T to give Mexico their ‘best shot’ – Coach Lawrence
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,CMC – Head coach, Dennis Lawrence, says Trinidad and Tobago will be keeping their heads up against mighty Mexico, despite already suffering elimination from the 2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign.