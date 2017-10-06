Colts defeat Plaisance Guardians 93-86 for title

– sweep all three divisions

Colts secured the 1st Division title to clinch an unprecedented sweep of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League Championship’ trophies, defeating Plaisance Guardians 93-86, to win their best of three series 2-1 on Wednesday.

With the Under-23 and 2nd Division titles already in the bag, the home side overcame the visiting East Coast Demerara unit in a see-saw encounter at the Burnham Court.

Shelroy Thomas top scored with 29 points for the victory, with the foursome of Dave Causway, Stanton Rose, Dane Kendall and Shane Webster adding 17, 14, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

For the loser, Nikkoloi Smith shot his way to 26 points, while Marlon Chesney, Malcolm Powdar, Enoch Matthews and Trenton Woolford supported with 12, 10, nine and nine points, apiece.

With the first period failing to separate the teams at 21-21, Guardians seized the advantage in the second quarter, outscoring the host 29-21 to enter the halftime break ahead at 50-42.

However the momentum changed sides in the third stanza, with Colts tallying an impressive 31 points, while restricting Guardians to a meagre seven points to lead 73-57 heading into the final period.

Colts then survived a late charge from the Guardians to seal the outcome, as they were outshot 29-20.