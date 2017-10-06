England captain Kane seals World Cup spot

LONDON, (Reuters) – England qualified for next year’s World Cup finals after Harry Kane’s stoppage time goal earned a 1-0 win over Slovenia on Thursday although his late effort masked a turgid display.
The England skipper pounced from close range to convert Kyle Walker’s cross in the 94th minute after a night of frustration for Gareth Southgate’s team that offered little hope of great things to come at the finals in Russia next year.
A draw would have sufficed thanks to Slovakia’s 1-0 defeat away to Scotland. With one game to go in Group F, England have 23 points to second-placed Scotland’s 17. It was a difficult night for the hosts, though, in a half-empty stadium as England again displayed a worrying lack of flair against a stubborn Slovenia. Marcus Rashford had England’s best efforts while Kane rarely had a sight of goal as they laboured against a Slovenia side who occasionally threatened to embarrass the home side.
Stokes absence will not distract England from Ashes focus – Anderson
(Reuters) – England are focused on getting the best out of their players and beating Australia during the Ashes tour and will not be distracted by the absence of all-rounder Ben Stokes, seamer James Anderson has said.
Brazil held goalless by outstanding Bolivia keeper Lampe
LA PAZ, (Reuters) – Brazil were held to a 0-0 draw away to Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday with home goalkeeper Carlos Lampe in outstanding form to frustrate the five-times world champions.
Uruguay kept waiting after 0-0 draw in Venezuela
(Reuters) – Uruguay failed to break down Venezuela in a 0-0 draw on Thursday and were left waiting to bag what looks a certain place at the 2018 World Cup finals.
Scotland seal dramatic late win over Slovakia
(Reuters) – Scotland kept alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup Finals with a last-gasp 1-0 victory over 10-man Slovakia at Hampden Park on Thursday.
Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal
RIO DE JANEIRO, (Reuters) – The Brazilian police on Thursday arrested the head of the national Olympics committee, who is accused of arranging more than $2 million in bribes to get the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.