Qualified opinion issued on GFF 2016 accounts

Amid reports that FIFA has halted funding to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) following an audit probe of the 11-month normalization committee which served from October 2014, it has been disclosed that a qualified opinion was issued on the GFF’s 2016 accounts as it did not provide adequate documentation.

A qualified opinion by an auditor usually leaves major questions unanswered about the finances of the entity under study and this could be a further problem as FIFA has been trying to ensure clean accounting and good governance in local football.

Last month, GFF President Wayne Forde said that FIFA had decided to halt funding to the GFF following an audit investigation. Forde, who was elected to office in 2015 said that an audit investigation had been conducted by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) into the 11-month period the Clinton Urling-led Normalization Committee….