Qualified opinion issued on GFF 2016 accounts

Amid reports that FIFA has halted funding to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) following an audit probe of the 11-month normalization committee which served from October 2014, it has been disclosed that a qualified opinion was issued on the GFF’s 2016 accounts as it did not provide adequate documentation.
A qualified opinion by an auditor usually leaves major questions unanswered about the finances of the entity under study and this could be a further problem as FIFA has been trying to ensure clean accounting and good governance in local football.
Last month, GFF President Wayne Forde said that FIFA had decided to halt funding to the GFF following an audit investigation. Forde, who was elected to office in 2015 said that an audit investigation had been conducted by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) into the 11-month period the Clinton Urling-led Normalization Committee….
Top calibre teams coming for tournament, no easy medals – GHB President Fernandes
With the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup slated to commence on local shores on October 14th, President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes conducted an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport on the preparation for the continental championship?
Guyana team departs for Tri 20 tournament in Antigua
The 2nd Annual Antigua Barbuda Cricket Association Independence (ABCA) Tri 20 tournament 2017 commences today and runs until 14th October in Antigua.
Colts defeat Plaisance Guardians 93-86 for title
– sweep all three divisions Colts secured the 1st Division title to clinch an unprecedented sweep of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League Championship’ trophies, defeating Plaisance Guardians 93-86, to win their best of three series 2-1 on Wednesday.
Doubleheader kicks off tourney today
GPF vs Eastveldt, Pele vs Northern Rangers The inaugural Petra Organization coordinated ‘Turbo Energy Drink Knockout Football Championship’, will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Eliminated T&T to give Mexico their ‘best shot’ – Coach Lawrence
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad,CMC – Head coach, Dennis Lawrence, says Trinidad and Tobago will be keeping their heads up against mighty Mexico, despite already suffering elimination from the 2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign.