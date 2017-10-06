Top calibre teams coming for tournament, no easy medals – GHB President Fernandes

With the Pan American Indoor Hockey Cup slated to commence on local shores on October 14th, President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes conducted an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport on the preparation for the continental championship?

Realistically what are Guyana’s chances of securing a medal in either division at the impending tournament?

“Four years ago in the last Indoor Pan American Cup, Guyana shocked the hockey world with its first ever defeat of Argentina by our men’s national team. This performance earned Guyana its first indoor Pan American Bronze medal. That victory does not however mean that a medal is going to be easy this time around. I am certain that Argentina, and the other countries who did not medal four years ago, are not satisfied with those results. No doubt they would have also put in a tremendous amount of work and resources to ensure their best possible chance of medaling. The Canadian men are the highest ranked team in the competition while Trinidad, Mexico and Barbados all boast good international records…..