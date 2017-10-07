Imlach, Hetmyer stroke day one centuries 

Wicketkeeper/batsman Tevin Imlach yesterday stroked a century, his second of the league for West Demerara who ended day one on 284 – 7 against Lower Corentyne in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise League tournament at the Young Warriors ground.

Imlach, a former West Indies Under19 cricketer, batting at number three, was unbeaten on 119. With him is Richie Looknaught on 16.

In another fixture of the competition, the contest between Upper Corentyne and East Bank ended even at stumps after day one at Port Mourant.

Upper Corentyne, batting first, was dismissed for 262 from 62 overs with Clinton Pestano top scoring with 82 while Eon Hooper supported with 50.

Spinner Totaram Bishun was the most successful bowler grabbing 4 – 50 while off-spinner Darshan Persaud (2-42) and Ershaad Ali (2-62) played supporting roles.

East Bank ended the day 133 runs behind on 129 – 3 with Sachin Singh (40) and Ronaldo Ali Mohammed (35) the unbeaten batsmen.

Meanwhile, West Berbice had the upper hand against Georgetown over at Bush Lot.

Georgetown, batting first, was bundled out for 155. Raymond Perez (45) continuing his good showing while Gudakesh Motie (4-38) and Ceon Glasgow (4-47) were the principal wicket takers.

West Berbice in reply, ended the day on 226 – 8. They were led by a century from Shimron Hetmyer who slammed 137 from 131 deliveries. Off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan took 4 – 71 and seamer Kelon Carmichael 2 for 38.