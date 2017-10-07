Imlach, Hetmyer stroke day one centuries 

Wicketkeeper/batsman Tevin Imlach yesterday stroked a century, his second of the league for West Demerara who ended day one on 284 – 7 against Lower Corentyne in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise League tournament at the Young Warriors ground.
Imlach, a former West Indies Under19 cricketer, batting at number three, was unbeaten on 119. With him is Richie Looknaught on 16.
In another fixture of the competition, the contest between Upper Corentyne and East Bank ended even at stumps after day one at Port Mourant.
Upper Corentyne, batting first, was dismissed for 262 from 62 overs with Clinton Pestano top scoring with 82 while Eon Hooper supported with 50.
Spinner Totaram Bishun was the most successful bowler grabbing 4 – 50 while off-spinner Darshan Persaud (2-42) and Ershaad Ali (2-62) played supporting roles.
East Bank ended the day 133 runs behind on 129 – 3 with Sachin Singh (40) and Ronaldo Ali Mohammed (35) the unbeaten batsmen.
Meanwhile, West Berbice had the upper hand against Georgetown over at Bush Lot.
Georgetown, batting first, was bundled out for 155. Raymond Perez (45) continuing his good showing while Gudakesh Motie (4-38) and Ceon Glasgow (4-47) were the principal wicket takers.
West Berbice in reply, ended the day on 226 – 8. They were led by a century from Shimron Hetmyer who slammed 137 from 131 deliveries. Off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan took 4 – 71 and seamer Kelon Carmichael 2 for 38.
Ramdhani loses in quarter-finals but now ranked number four in South America
Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani yesterday lost her quarter-final singles match at the second South American Youth Games at the Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico, in Santiago, Chile but is now the fourth ranked badminton youth player in South America.
Law wants leniency in selection for “committed” Gayle
LONDON, CMC – Head coach Stuart Law has described superstar opener Chris Gayle as a player “committed to the cause” and believes his stellar record for West Indies should count towards “leniency” in his selection.
Selectors keeping an eye out for quicks
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The search will be on for young fast bowlers when the Regional four-day season bowls off later this month.
Pollard leads star-studded T&T side for hurricane relief match
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – A star-studded Trinidad and Tobago squad has been named to face a Darren Sammy-led Regional Invitational XI for next week’s hurricane relief celebrity charity match here.
Fresh blood will help England raise game for Ashes – Bairstow
(Reuters) – England’s decision to bring fresh faces into their Ashes squad will push the team’s more experienced players to raise their games, wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has said.