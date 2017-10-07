Stokes will not travel with rest of England Ashes squad – ECB

(Reuters) – All-rounder Ben Stokes will not travel with the rest of England’s squad for the Ashes, though no final decision has been taken on his participation in the test series in Australia, the England Cricket Board (ECB) said yesterday.
The 26-year-old Stokes, England’s vice-captain and one of their most important players, was suspended after he and team mate Alex Hales were arrested following an altercation outside a Bristol nightclub last month and released under investigation.
Pace bowler Steven Finn has been added to the Ashes squad and will travel to Australia with the rest of the team on Oct. 28, the ECB said in a statement on its website. (www.ecb.co.uk)
The five-test series starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.
Golden Jaguars take on Grenada today looking to reverse recent trend
The Golden Jaguars return to the international circuit today when they face-off with Grenada in an International Friendly at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St.
Defending champs in action today as Courts Pee football continues
The seventh annual Petra Organization coordinated, Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools football tournament will resume today at the Thirst Park ground with 16 group matches.
Sri Lanka suspend Gunathilaka for six matches
(Reuters) – All-rounder Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended for six limited overs matches and fined 20 percent of his annual fee for misconduct during last month’s series loss to India, the SLC said on Thursday.
Bounty Farm 15s rugby tournament wraps up tomorrow
The Bounty Farm XV’s Tournament will wrap up this weekend at the rugby playing field in the National Park.
Top teams win convincingly as Futsal c/ships continue
Sparta Boss, Future Stars, Back Circle, North Ruimveldt and Gold is Money all scored convincing group stage wins when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championships continued Thursday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.