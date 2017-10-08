Adams snaps up his sixth ‘five for’

Essequibo ended day one of their Guyana Cricket Board/Franchise League three–day competition against East Bank on 6 – 0 after two overs of seam when bad light stopped play, trailing East Bank by 283 runs at the Tuschen Sports club ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.
The opening day saw three batsmen from East Coast failing to carry on after scoring fifties as left – arm spinner Anthony Adams snared his sixth, five-wicket haul or more in this year’s competition.
The day began with East Coast winning the toss and electing to bat. Their opening pair of Rajendra Chandrika and Brian Sattaur took the side to lunch with the score sitting in 100 without loss at the break…..
Skeete grabs surprise gold in 400m, Phillips, King cop 100m silver medals
Guyana’s Deshana Ashanti Skeete produced a stirring 400m run to give this country its first gold medal of the second South American Youth Games yesterday in Santiago, Chile, while Jermaine King and Kenisha Phillips added to the lustre with silver medal performances.
Wu replaces Executive Committee with Executive Bureau
Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), has officially been appointed International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Bureau Member following a decision by the president of AIBA Dr Ching Kuo Wu to disband the Executive Committee.
Connell, Selman in squad to face Sri Lankans
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – New-ball bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have been passed fit and included in a 13-member West Indies Women’s squad to face Sri Lanka in the three-match One-Day International series which bowls off next week.
West Berbice defeat Georgetown
West Berbice defeated Georgetown by eight wickets inside two days at the Bush Lot ground in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise league.
Extended season a boon for selectors, says convenor Browne
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Chief selector Courtney Browne believes the extended Regional four-day season has allowed his panel to better gauge the quality of players being considered for international duty.