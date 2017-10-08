Sports

Adams snaps up his sixth ‘five for’

—Chandrika, Sattaur, Persaud record half centuries

Left arm spinner Anthony Adams was once again among the wickets claiming 6 – 81 to dismiss East Coast (Royston Alkins photo)

Essequibo ended day one of their  Guyana Cricket Board/Franchise League three–day competition against East Bank on 6 – 0 after two overs of seam when bad light stopped play, trailing East Bank by 283 runs at the Tuschen Sports club ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.

The opening day saw three batsmen from East Coast failing to carry on after scoring fifties as left – arm spinner Anthony Adams snared his sixth, five-wicket haul or more in this year’s competition.

The day began with East Coast winning the toss and electing to bat. Their  opening pair of Rajendra Chandrika and Brian Sattaur took the side to lunch with the score sitting in 100 without loss at the break…..

