West Berbice defeat Georgetown

West Berbice defeated Georgetown by eight wickets inside two days at the Bush Lot ground in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise league.

West Berbice resuming on 226 – 8, were dismissed for 231 after claiming a lead of 76 runs behind Shimron Hetmyer’s 131. Off Spinner, Gajanan Suknanan grabbed 5 for 75 bowling for the City Side who folded for 151 in their second innings as Ovid Richardson (24), Martin Pestano-Belle (23) and captain Paul Wintz (23 not out) failing to carry on after getting starts. Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie took 5 for 35 while Andrew Dutchin supported with 3 for 55.

West Berbice then rocketed home by eight wickets needing only 77 for victory…..