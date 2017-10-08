West Berbice defeat Georgetown

West Berbice defeated Georgetown by eight wickets inside two days at the Bush Lot ground in sixth round action of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day Franchise league.
West Berbice resuming on 226 – 8, were dismissed for 231 after claiming a lead of 76 runs behind Shimron Hetmyer’s 131. Off Spinner, Gajanan Suknanan grabbed 5 for 75 bowling for the City Side who folded for 151 in their second innings as Ovid Richardson (24), Martin Pestano-Belle (23) and captain Paul Wintz (23 not out) failing to carry on after getting starts. Bowling for West Berbice, Gudakesh Motie took 5 for 35 while Andrew Dutchin supported with 3 for 55.
West Berbice then rocketed home by eight wickets needing only 77 for victory…..
Connell, Selman in squad to face Sri Lankans
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – New-ball bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have been passed fit and included in a 13-member West Indies Women’s squad to face Sri Lanka in the three-match One-Day International series which bowls off next week.
Extended season a boon for selectors, says convenor Browne
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Chief selector Courtney Browne believes the extended Regional four-day season has allowed his panel to better gauge the quality of players being considered for international duty.
Rabada grabs five wickets to leave Bangladesh reeling
BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, (Reuters) – – Kagiso Rabada took five wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 147 in their first innings on the second day of the second test and forced to follow-on by South Africa at the Mangaung Oval.
Karunaratne lifts Sri Lanka to challenging total
(Cricinfo) Sri Lanka retained control of the second and final Test against Pakistan yesterday and by extension the series, thanks to Dimuth Karunaratne’s 196 and a pair of sprightly fifties from Niroshan Dickwella and Dilruwan Perera.
Soft Drink Plant retain Banks DIH Inter-Department tapeball title
Soft Drink Plant successfully retained the Banks DIH Limited, Malta Supreme, Inter-Department tapeball cricket championships after crushing Vehicle Workshop by 41 runs on Friday at the Thirst Park ground.