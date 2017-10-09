Grenada edges Golden Jaguars 1-0

Guyana’s poor international record against Grenada continued on Saturday, as they went down 0-1 in an International Friendly at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. James, Grenada.
Following a scoreless first half, the Guyanese went down to the hosts in the most dramatic of finishes when substitute Saydrel Lewis found the back of the net in the 90th minute.
It was 10th defeat to Grenada for the Guyanese and the fifth in the last six encounters. The match also witnessed a forgettable return from retirement for Walter Moore, who was red carded.
Guyana’s starting XI which comprised entirely overseas based players, consisted of Andrew Durant (GK), Jake Newton, Adrian Butters, Terence Vancooten, Walter Moore, Samuel Cox, Brandon Beresford, Christopher Bourne, Shaquille Agard, Neil Danns and Emery Welshman.
On the other hand, Grenada’s starting XI comprised of Jason Belfon (GK), Jake Rennie, Leaon St. John, Kimton Marshall, Aswad Phillips, Irvin Smith, Kimo Sampson, Kwazim Theodore, Rickson Phillip, Tahj Joseph and Alec Andall.
Somwaru elected BCB president in contentious elections
Dhierandranauth Somwaru was yesterday voted in as president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), in what according to reports was a “contentious fashion” at the long-awaited elections held at the Classic International Hotel.
Silver Shattas edge GFC to reach Hamilton Green Cup quarter-finals
Silver Shattas overcame Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 2-1 to earn a quarterfinal berth when the annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament continued on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.
Top teams reach Futsal quarter-finals
Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Future Stars and Leopold Street sealed their berth’s to the quarterfinal round, when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, ‘Futsal Championship’ continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
Phillips grabs second silver at South American Youth Games
Deshana Skeete’s 400m gold medal Saturday night might be the surprise performance of Guyana’s South American Youth Games team but there was nothing surprising about the performance of top sprinter Kennisha Phillips who stormed to a second silver medal in the female 200m as the curtain came down on the games in Santiago, Chile yesterday.
Chanderpaul, bowlers push Essequibo ahead
East Coast survived a later afternoon burst from seamer Kevin Gordon who snuffed out two wickets ending day two on 51 – 4 having earned a slim lead of 82 against Essequibo at the Tuschen Sports Club ground, yesterday.