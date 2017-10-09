Sports

Grenada edges Golden Jaguars 1-0

Grenada scorer Saydrel Lewis

Guyana’s poor international record against Grenada continued on Saturday, as they went down 0-1 in an International Friendly at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St. James, Grenada.

Following a scoreless first half, the Guyanese went down to the hosts in the most dramatic of finishes when substitute Saydrel Lewis found the back of the net in the 90th minute.

It was 10th defeat to Grenada for the Guyanese and the fifth in the last six encounters. The match also witnessed a forgettable return from retirement for Walter Moore, who was red carded.

Guyana’s starting XI which comprised entirely overseas based players, consisted of Andrew Durant (GK), Jake Newton, Adrian Butters, Terence Vancooten, Walter Moore, Samuel Cox, Brandon Beresford, Christopher Bourne, Shaquille Agard, Neil Danns and Emery Welshman.

On the other hand, Grenada’s starting XI comprised of Jason Belfon (GK), Jake Rennie, Leaon St. John, Kimton Marshall, Aswad Phillips, Irvin Smith, Kimo Sampson, Kwazim Theodore, Rickson Phillip, Tahj Joseph and Alec Andall.

