Phillips grabs second silver at South American Youth Games

Deshana Skeete’s 400m gold medal Saturday night might be the surprise performance of Guyana’s South American Youth Games team but there was nothing surprising about the performance of top sprinter Kennisha Phillips who stormed to a second silver medal in the female 200m as the curtain came down on the games in Santiago, Chile yesterday.
Prior to the team’s departure General Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association, Hector Edwards, had stated that the disciplines of athletics and boxing were Guyana’s best bet for medals.
He was correct and although a change in the rules prevented the two member boxing team from displaying their prowess, the athletes made sure that Edwards’ prediction came through…..
Chanderpaul, bowlers push Essequibo ahead
East Coast survived a later afternoon burst from seamer Kevin Gordon who snuffed out two wickets ending day two on 51 – 4 having earned a slim lead of 82 against Essequibo at the Tuschen Sports Club ground, yesterday.
Williams takes Hand-in-hand feature 35 lap event
Geron Williams, in a time of one hour 16 minutes 16 seconds, won Saturday’s feature 35-lap race of the Hassan Mohamed-organized Hand-in-Hand sponsored 11-race cycling programme in the National Park.
Rabada decimates Bangladesh as South Africa win by innings and 254 runs
BLOEMFONTEIN, (Reuters) – South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada bagged another five-wicket haul to take his test match tally past 100 as his side wrapped up a comprehensive innings and 254-run victory over Bangladesh yesterday.
Upper Corentyne defeat East Bank by 87 runs
Upper Corentyne defeated East Bank by 87 runs while the encounter between West Demerara and Lower Corentyne ended in a draw as sixth-round action in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Jaguars three – day league ended, yesterday.
Boyz felled by rampant Saudis
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, CMC – Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz displayed flashes of brilliance but were eventually overpowered by Saudi Arabia, as the hosts strolled to a 5-2 victory in their tier-two friendly game here Saturday.