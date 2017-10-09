Phillips grabs second silver at South American Youth Games

Deshana Skeete’s 400m gold medal Saturday night might be the surprise performance of Guyana’s South American Youth Games team but there was nothing surprising about the performance of top sprinter Kennisha Phillips who stormed to a second silver medal in the female 200m as the curtain came down on the games in Santiago, Chile yesterday.

Prior to the team’s departure General Secretary of the Guyana Olympic Association, Hector Edwards, had stated that the disciplines of athletics and boxing were Guyana’s best bet for medals.

He was correct and although a change in the rules prevented the two member boxing team from displaying their prowess, the athletes made sure that Edwards’ prediction came through…..