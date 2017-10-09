Somwaru elected BCB president in contentious elections

Dhierandranauth Somwaru was yesterday voted in as president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), in what according to reports was a “contentious fashion” at the long-awaited elections held at the Classic International Hotel.
A source last evening told Stabroek Sport that Somwaru was uncontested after his challenger, Hilbert Foster was prevented from being nominated since nominations were immediately closed after Somwaru was nominated.
As such, a number of cricket clubs then chose not to participate in the elections which went on nevertheless. Subsequent to Somwaru’s ascent to the top post, David Black, Imtiaz Bacchus and Winston Roberts were elected as the three Vice-Presidents while Vickram Seubarran was elected Secretary and Carol Nurse as Assistant Secretary.
Stabroek Sport was also informed that Godwyn Allicock and Leslie Solomon were elected as Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer, respectively.
Grenada edges Golden Jaguars 1-0
Guyana’s poor international record against Grenada continued on Saturday, as they went down 0-1 in an International Friendly at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St.
Silver Shattas edge GFC to reach Hamilton Green Cup quarter-finals
Silver Shattas overcame Georgetown Football Club (GFC) 2-1 to earn a quarterfinal berth when the annual Hamilton Green Cup football tournament continued on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.
Top teams reach Futsal quarter-finals
Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Future Stars and Leopold Street sealed their berth’s to the quarterfinal round, when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, ‘Futsal Championship’ continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.
Phillips grabs second silver at South American Youth Games
Deshana Skeete’s 400m gold medal Saturday night might be the surprise performance of Guyana’s South American Youth Games team but there was nothing surprising about the performance of top sprinter Kennisha Phillips who stormed to a second silver medal in the female 200m as the curtain came down on the games in Santiago, Chile yesterday.
Chanderpaul, bowlers push Essequibo ahead
East Coast survived a later afternoon burst from seamer Kevin Gordon who snuffed out two wickets ending day two on 51 – 4 having earned a slim lead of 82 against Essequibo at the Tuschen Sports Club ground, yesterday.