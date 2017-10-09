Williams takes Hand-in-hand feature 35 lap event

Geron Williams, in a time of one hour 16 minutes 16 seconds, won Saturday’s feature 35-lap race of the Hassan Mohamed-organized Hand-in-Hand sponsored 11-race cycling programme in the National Park.
Christopher Griffith was second, Raynauth Jeffrey, third and Kemuel Moses, fourth.
Paul DeNobrega was fifth and Alonzo Ambrose sixth.
DeNobrega, Jeffrey and Griffith each won two prime prizes with Briton John and Shaquel Agard winning one each.
Shane Bourne won the five lap Mountain Bike race from John Christian while Kennard Lovell won the over-50 years of age race from Shameer Baksh and Monty Parris.
Warren `40’ Mc Kay won the under 50 years of age race over five laps beating old nemesis Junior Niles and Leer Nunes into second and third places respectively.
John Niles took the three-lap race for BMX boys 9-12 years old from Michael McKay and Marian McKay respectively while Tarran Garbarran won the boys and girls 12-14 years three-lap BMX race.
The presentation of prizes to the winners was made by Shafeena Juman of the Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company who thanked the participants and gave a commitment of continued support by her company for the event.
Phillips grabs second silver at South American Youth Games
Deshana Skeete’s 400m gold medal Saturday night might be the surprise performance of Guyana’s South American Youth Games team but there was nothing surprising about the performance of top sprinter Kennisha Phillips who stormed to a second silver medal in the female 200m as the curtain came down on the games in Santiago, Chile yesterday.
Chanderpaul, bowlers push Essequibo ahead
East Coast survived a later afternoon burst from seamer Kevin Gordon who snuffed out two wickets ending day two on 51 – 4 having earned a slim lead of 82 against Essequibo at the Tuschen Sports Club ground, yesterday.
Rabada decimates Bangladesh as South Africa win by innings and 254 runs
BLOEMFONTEIN, (Reuters) – South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada bagged another five-wicket haul to take his test match tally past 100 as his side wrapped up a comprehensive innings and 254-run victory over Bangladesh yesterday.
Upper Corentyne defeat East Bank by 87 runs
Upper Corentyne defeated East Bank by 87 runs while the encounter between West Demerara and Lower Corentyne ended in a draw as sixth-round action in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Jaguars three – day league ended, yesterday.
Boyz felled by rampant Saudis
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, CMC – Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz displayed flashes of brilliance but were eventually overpowered by Saudi Arabia, as the hosts strolled to a 5-2 victory in their tier-two friendly game here Saturday.