Williams takes Hand-in-hand feature 35 lap event

Geron Williams, in a time of one hour 16 minutes 16 seconds, won Saturday’s feature 35-lap race of the Hassan Mohamed-organized Hand-in-Hand sponsored 11-race cycling programme in the National Park.

Christopher Griffith was second, Raynauth Jeffrey, third and Kemuel Moses, fourth.

Paul DeNobrega was fifth and Alonzo Ambrose sixth.

DeNobrega, Jeffrey and Griffith each won two prime prizes with Briton John and Shaquel Agard winning one each.

Shane Bourne won the five lap Mountain Bike race from John Christian while Kennard Lovell won the over-50 years of age race from Shameer Baksh and Monty Parris.

Warren `40’ Mc Kay won the under 50 years of age race over five laps beating old nemesis Junior Niles and Leer Nunes into second and third places respectively.

John Niles took the three-lap race for BMX boys 9-12 years old from Michael McKay and Marian McKay respectively while Tarran Garbarran won the boys and girls 12-14 years three-lap BMX race.

The presentation of prizes to the winners was made by Shafeena Juman of the Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company who thanked the participants and gave a commitment of continued support by her company for the event.