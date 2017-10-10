GDF romp to easy victory over Falcons

The Guyana Defence Force ended the first round of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Bounty Farm 15s league on a high after romping to a 62-10 win over Falcons Sunday at the National Park rugby field.
The GDF offense was in full throttle as the team scored 26 points in the first half and a whopping 36 in the second.
The GDF made light work of the Falcons defence early in the encounter with tries from Troyton Braithwaite, Delon De Abreu and Breon Walks, supported by two conversions by Cloyd Prowell…..
Stephens, Parasram lead Sophia past GYO
A century from Glenford Stephens and a watchful knock of 45 from Mario Parasram enabled Sophia to defeat Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 142 runs in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society second-division competition at the GYO ground Saturday.
Foster up in arms over the legitimacy of BCB elections
`They just do whatever the feel like which they have been doing in Guyana’s cricket’ -Foster Following the circumstance under which Dhierandranauth Somwaru was elected president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Hilbert Foster who was set to contest the presidency has expressed his frustration at how things unfolded.
AIBA’s Executive Director due for Saturday’s meeting
William Louis-Marie, an Executive Director of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) will be in Guyana for Saturday’s reconvened meeting of the Caribbean boxing associations.
Dominica overcome Maria hurdle to attend tournament
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Dominica’s national team have defied the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, to participate in the 2018 FIVB World Championship, Group C qualifying tournament, set to be staged here this week.
Essequibo and East Coast play to a draw
Rain intervened and dampened an anticipated exciting finish to the Essequibo – East Coast encounter in the penultimate round of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three – day Franchise league at the Tuschen Sports Club ground yesterday, the match ending in a draw.