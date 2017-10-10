GDF romp to easy victory over Falcons

The Guyana Defence Force ended the first round of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Bounty Farm 15s league on a high after romping to a 62-10 win over Falcons Sunday at the National Park rugby field.

The GDF offense was in full throttle as the team scored 26 points in the first half and a whopping 36 in the second.

The GDF made light work of the Falcons defence early in the encounter with tries from Troyton Braithwaite, Delon De Abreu and Breon Walks, supported by two conversions by Cloyd Prowell…..