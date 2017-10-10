Red-faced Cricket South Africa postpones T20 Global League

JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) troubled T20 Global League has been postponed to 2018 in an embarrassing climb-down for the organisation which launched the tournament amid great fanfare in London in June.
Failure to secure a suitable broadcast package and a title sponsor meant CSA stood to lose about $25 million, representing roughly half of the organisation’s cash reserves.
“We have not come to this decision lightly,” acting CSA CEO Thabang Moroe said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Having discussed it with all our stakeholders including the franchise owners, we believe that the interest of the league should be our first priority. We have re-assessed our strategy and believe that postponing the first edition of the T20 Global League to next year will serve us well.”
A number of top international players had been signed for the 2017 competition, including England one-day captain Eoin Morgan and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.
The six-week tournament, due to feature eight teams, was scheduled to run from Nov. 3-Dec. 16.
Former CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat left his job suddenly last month citing a clash with the organisation’s board, widely reported in South African media to be about his role in setting up the T20 Global League.
Fullbore captain Persaud takes early lead after day one of WIFBSC 150th anniversary tournament
Guyana’s fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud took an early lead in the 2017 West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council championships which got underway yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
West wants fringe players to cash in during SL tour
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, CMC – Head coach Graeme West has urged his players to make the most of the opportunity by getting among the runs and wickets, as West Indies A chase a series win in the upcoming three-match four-day “Test” rubber against touring Sri Lanka A.
Racism turned me away from backing Australia teams- Khawaja
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Test batsman Usman Khawaja has said being racially vilified when he was growing up in Sydney led him to support other countries rather than back Australian sports teams.
Taylor half-century fails to gloss over batting worries
TORUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor stroked a half-century in Sunday’s practice match against Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s but West Indies Women’s batting remained a concern heading into the One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women starting tomorrow.
Stephens, Parasram lead Sophia past GYO
A century from Glenford Stephens and a watchful knock of 45 from Mario Parasram enabled Sophia to defeat Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 142 runs in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society second-division competition at the GYO ground Saturday.