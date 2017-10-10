Stephens, Parasram lead Sophia past GYO

A century from Glenford Stephens and a watchful knock of 45 from Mario Parasram enabled Sophia to defeat Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 142 runs in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society second-division competition at the GYO ground Saturday.

Stephens struck a blistering 105 and featured in a 153-run, ninth-wicket partnership with Parasram as Sophia, batting first after being sent in, scored 241-8 in the match which was reduced to 25 overs a side.

Sophia was off to a bad start losing a wicket that off opener O. Persaud in the first over with no run on the board…..