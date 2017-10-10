Taylor half-century fails to gloss over batting worries

TORUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor stroked a half-century in Sunday’s practice match against Trinidad and Tobago Under-19s but West Indies Women’s batting remained a concern heading into the One-Day International series against Sri Lanka Women starting tomorrow.
Opting to bat first at the Brian Lara Stadium, the Windies Women could only manage 180 for nine off 45.1 overs with Taylor scoring 51 before retiring.
Kycia Knight chipped in with 25, wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira, 22, while Deandra Dottin got 21.
They were languishing at 76 for five before Taylor came to her side’s rescue in two productive stands.
Firstly, she put on 43 for the sixth wicket with Knight before adding a further 57 for the seventh with Aguilleira.
However, the top order failure – which was a feature of the side’s wretched campaign in last summer’s Women’s World Cup in England – will concern new head coach Henderson Springer.
Both openers Hayley Matthews (7) and Reniece Boyce (7) failed while Chedean Nation (10) and Kyshona Knight (11) also found runs elusive.
In reply, Christian Turton lashed a sparking unbeaten 80 in an unbroken opening stand with Leonardo Julien who made 26, before rain forced the match to be abandoned with the Under-19s well on course for victory on 118 without loss in the 19th over.
The match is the only warm-up prior to tomorrow’s opener also at the Brian Lara Stadium.
West wants fringe players to cash in during SL tour
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, CMC – Head coach Graeme West has urged his players to make the most of the opportunity by getting among the runs and wickets, as West Indies A chase a series win in the upcoming three-match four-day “Test” rubber against touring Sri Lanka A.
Racism turned me away from backing Australia teams- Khawaja
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Test batsman Usman Khawaja has said being racially vilified when he was growing up in Sydney led him to support other countries rather than back Australian sports teams.
Stephens, Parasram lead Sophia past GYO
A century from Glenford Stephens and a watchful knock of 45 from Mario Parasram enabled Sophia to defeat Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) by 142 runs in a match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society second-division competition at the GYO ground Saturday.
Foster up in arms over the legitimacy of BCB elections
`They just do whatever the feel like which they have been doing in Guyana’s cricket’ -Foster Following the circumstance under which Dhierandranauth Somwaru was elected president of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), Hilbert Foster who was set to contest the presidency has expressed his frustration at how things unfolded.
AIBA’s Executive Director due for Saturday’s meeting
William Louis-Marie, an Executive Director of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) will be in Guyana for Saturday’s reconvened meeting of the Caribbean boxing associations.