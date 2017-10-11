Windies players sidelined as CSA postpones league

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, CMC – Seven West Indies players were among those left in the lurch following yesterday’s shock announcement of the postponement of South Africa’s inaugural Twenty20 Global League.
Batting superstar Chris Gayle, along with Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Smith, Denesh Ramdin, Nicholas Pooran and Rayad Emrit, were all down to participate in the tournament scheduled to bowl off early November.
Barbados-born England all-rounder, Chris Jordan, was also expected to suit up.
“We have not come to this decision lightly,” Cricket South Africa’s acting CEO, Thabang Moroe, said following a meeting with the T20 Global League board and consultation with franchise owners.
“Having discussed it with all our stakeholders including the franchise owners, we believe that the interest of the league should be our first priority.
“We have re-assessed our strategy and believe that postponing the first edition of the T20 Global League to next year will serve us well.”
While organisers gave no reason for the postponement, it is understood that the failure to secure a viable television broadcast deal and central rights sponsorship, was behind the decision.
The build-up to the tournament had also been less than smooth and the resignation of CEO Haroon Lorgat two weeks ago, further complicated matters.
The tournament will now be held next year and Moroe said they expected it to be a success.
“We will regroup and come back stronger and better,” he said.
“We appreciate the continued support of the individuals and organizations who have believed in this tournament.”
Pollard had been named last week to captain Bloem City Blazers which is coached by former West Indies head coach, Phil Simmons, and includes Smith, Emrit and Jordan.
Gayle was expected to feature for Cape Town Knight Riders alongside Ramdin, with Pooran turning out for Joburg Giants and Bravo for Pretoria Mavericks.
Windies A hoping home conditions provide stimulus
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, CMC – West Indies A will be hoping to make home advantage count when they clash with Sri Lanka A in the opening four-day “Test” of the three-match series at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium here today.
AIBA president Wu suspended by amateur body
(Reuters) – The International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) Taiwanese president Ching-kuo Wu has been provisionally suspended by a disciplinary commission, the Olympic sport’s governing body said in a statement yesterday.
Persaud maintains lead after second day
Guyana’s fullbore captain Mahendra Persaud ended yesterday’s second day of the 2017 West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council championships with a slim one point lead over England’s David Calvert at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Spanish sports ministry calls for new federation elections
BARCELONA, (Reuters) – Spain’s sports minister has requested that its national soccer federation (RFEF) holds new elections as a result of the corruption investigation into former president Angel Maria Villar, Spanish media reported yesterday.
Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia qualify for World Cup
(Reuters) – Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia qualified for next year’s World Cup yesterday after a dramatic last round of South American matches that also saw Peru clinch a spot in a playoff against New Zealand.