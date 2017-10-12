Ambris, Singh half-centuries allow hosts to dominate

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Batsman Sunil Ambris continued to press his case for international selection while Vishaul Singh sent a reminder of his quality, as both batsmen stroked half-centuries on the opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A here yesterday.

Opting for first knock at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, the hosts were 236 for four when bad light ended play on the country’s scenic north coast.

The right-handed Ambris was unbeaten on a stroke-filled 62 while Singh was on a patient 58, the pair involved in an unbroken 91-run fifth wicket stand.

Left-hander John Campbell also gathered a half-century with 56.

Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara, who played two Tests against India last August, claimed two for 56.

Openers Campbell and Montcin Hodge, who made 13, put on 44 and safely navigated the first hour to hand West Indies A a decent start.

The right-handed Hodge perished shortly afterwards, however, going stumped off Pushpakumara in the third over following the drinks break.

Campbell, who faced 108 balls in nearly three hours at the crease and struck six fours, put on a further 32 for the second wicket with captain Shamarh Brooks who made 19.

However, Brooks perished via the run out route, paving the way for a 51-run, third wicket partnership between Campbell and Singh.

Singh, who played three Tests against Pakistan earlier this year, faced 174 balls in just under four hours and counted three boundaries.

Campbell and Jahmar Hamilton (6) fell 18 runs apart to leave Windies A on 145 for four but Ambris arrived to buttress the innings in a solid partnership with Singh.

The 23-year-old Ambris, who played a single One-Day International against England last month, stroked 10 fours off a mere 75 deliveries in a robust innings.

The knock came against the backdrop of his heavy scoring in the last domestic season when he amassed over 600 runs in the first class season and 400 runs in the Super50 one-day championship.

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES A 1st Innings

M Hodge st Weerakkody b Pushpakumara 13

J Campbell st Weerakkody b Jayasuriya 56

*S Brooks run out 19

V Singh not out 58

+J Hamilton lbw b Pushpakumara 6

S Ambris not out 62

Extras (b8, lb1, w8, nb5) 22

TOTAL (4 wkts, 76.1 overs) 236

To bat: R Cornwall, D Jacobs, S Cottrell, K Joseph, R Leveridge.

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-76, 3-127, 4-145.

Bowling: Fernando 8-1-21-0, Kumara 11-1-43-0, Pushpakumara 19.1-4-62-2, Karunaratne 12-1-33-0, Jayasuriya 16-3-39-1, Silva 6-1-9-0, Hasaranga 1-0-9-0, Shanaka 3-1-11-0.

SRI LANKA A – Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Charith Asalanka (vice-captain), +Sandun Weerakkody, Ron Chandragupta, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Malinda Pushpakumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando.

Toss: West Indies A.

Umpires: C Wright, P Gustard.