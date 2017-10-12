Foo, Johnson, Paul among top performers as Guyana heads to final

The Leon Johnson led Guyana T20 team, participating in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Independence Cup, are all but certain to play in Saturday’s after notching up two wins and a loss from their three completed matches in Antigua.
Guyana, playing in the second match of the tournament, lost to Jamaica by 50 runs before returning to dominate the Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters in their following two fixtures.
Last Saturday, Jamaica, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, compiled 179 for six from their 20 overs. Skipper Chadwick Walton led the charge with 31 while Guyanese Trevon Griffith (30) and Fabian Allen (29) contributed meaningfully to the total…..
Irishman Alexander Gill won the X-Class while rising local star Roberto Tiwari secured the O-Division when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) 150th anniversary championships Individual section concluded yesterday.
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Batsman Sunil Ambris continued to press his case for international selection while Vishaul Singh sent a reminder of his quality, as both batsmen stroked half-centuries on the opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A here yesterday.
The Demerara Cricket Club, the Georgetown Cricket Club, Blairmont Cricket Club and Transport Sports Club have reached the semi-finals of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Wellteen, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Springs and Trophy Stall Under-13 limited-overs cricket competition following matches last weekend.
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies touched down here yesterday afternoon for their two-Test tour against Zimbabwe, as they chase their first series win in three years.
An injunction was yesterday filed against the newly installed executives of the Berbice Cricket Board seeking to prevent the officers of the board from executing its functions after what was deemed an illegitimate elections on Sunday.