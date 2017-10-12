Foo, Johnson, Paul among top performers as Guyana heads to final

The Leon Johnson led Guyana T20 team, participating in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Independence Cup, are all but certain to play in Saturday’s after notching up two wins and a loss from their three completed matches in Antigua.

Guyana, playing in the second match of the tournament, lost to Jamaica by 50 runs before returning to dominate the Antigua and Barbuda Master Blasters in their following two fixtures.

Last Saturday, Jamaica, after winning the toss and choosing to bat, compiled 179 for six from their 20 overs. Skipper Chadwick Walton led the charge with 31 while Guyanese Trevon Griffith (30) and Fabian Allen (29) contributed meaningfully to the total…..