Well Teen semi-finals set for Saturday at DCC

The Demerara Cricket Club, the Georgetown Cricket Club, Blairmont Cricket Club and Transport Sports Club have reached the semi-finals of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Wellteen, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Springs and Trophy Stall Under-13 limited-overs cricket competition following matches last weekend.
The semi-finals will take place Saturday at the DCC Ground, Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.
At 3pm, Blairmont Cricket Club, the number one ranked team after the preliminaries, will oppose the number four ranked team Transport Sports Club while at 6pm, the number two ranked DCC will play number three ranked GCC…..
Gill pips Persaud to win X Class title
Irishman Alexander Gill won the X-Class while rising local star Roberto Tiwari secured the O-Division when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) 150th anniversary championships Individual section concluded yesterday.
Ambris, Singh half-centuries allow hosts to dominate
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Batsman Sunil Ambris continued to press his case for international selection while Vishaul Singh sent a reminder of his quality, as both batsmen stroked half-centuries on the opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A here yesterday.
Foo, Johnson, Paul among top performers as Guyana heads to final
The Leon Johnson led Guyana T20 team, participating in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Independence Cup, are all but certain to play in Saturday’s after notching up two wins and a loss from their three completed matches in Antigua.
Windies arrive for two-Test series
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies touched down here yesterday afternoon for their two-Test tour against Zimbabwe, as they chase their first series win in three years.
Injunction against BCB filed
An injunction was yesterday filed against the newly installed executives of the Berbice Cricket Board seeking to prevent the officers of the board from executing its functions after what was deemed an illegitimate elections on Sunday.