Well Teen semi-finals set for Saturday at DCC

The Demerara Cricket Club, the Georgetown Cricket Club, Blairmont Cricket Club and Transport Sports Club have reached the semi-finals of the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Wellteen, Nauth Motor Spares, Tropical Springs and Trophy Stall Under-13 limited-overs cricket competition following matches last weekend.

The semi-finals will take place Saturday at the DCC Ground, Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

At 3pm, Blairmont Cricket Club, the number one ranked team after the preliminaries, will oppose the number four ranked team Transport Sports Club while at 6pm, the number two ranked DCC will play number three ranked GCC…..