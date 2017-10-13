Banks DIH official beverage sponsor for tournament

Banks DIH Limited is the official beverage sponsor of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, partnering with the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) under its Rain Forest Water, PowerAde and Malta Supreme brands.

The agreement was finalised on Wednesday, following a simple presentation ceremony at the entity’s Thirst Park location.

GHB Vice-President Alan Newark accepted the sponsorship cheque on behalf of the association, adding, “Banks DIH has always being a partner of the Board and we appreciate the company playing a major in providing beverages and other support for the tournament.”….