Essequibo on the brink of first major title

With Essequibo one match away from winning their first major title at any level in Guyana’s cricketing chronicle, skipper Anthony Adams says that there is no room for complacency heading into today’s final round encounter against third-place West Demerara at the Tuschen Sports Club Ground.

“We are very confident heading into the game, but at the same time, there is no room for complacency because we are playing one of the better teams in this tournament; a team that is in third,” Adams outlined…..