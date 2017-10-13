Essequibo on the brink of first major title

With Essequibo one match away from winning their first major title at any level in Guyana’s cricketing chronicle, skipper Anthony Adams says that there is no room for complacency heading into today’s final round encounter against third-place West Demerara at the Tuschen Sports Club Ground.
“We are very confident heading into the game, but at the same time, there is no room for complacency because we are playing one of the better teams in this tournament; a team that is in third,” Adams outlined…..
Banks DIH official beverage sponsor for tournament
Banks DIH Limited is the official beverage sponsor of the Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship, partnering with the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) under its Rain Forest Water, PowerAde and Malta Supreme brands.
Shock victory start of new era – Lawrence
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Head coach Dennis Lawrence has declared a new era of Trinidad and Tobago football, following the team’s stunning victory over powerhouses United States last Tuesday.
Windies pacer Gabriel hailed for generosity
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – West Indies speedster, Shannon Gabriel, has come in for praise from veteran cricket administrator, Lockhart Sebastien, for his generosity in giving towards the hurricane relief efforts in Dominica.
WI must use Headingley victory as learning moment – Holder
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – As phenomenal an achievement as the recent Test victory at Headingley was, West Indies captain Jason Holder says the regional side will not be dwelling on it, as they seek to make even bigger strides in coming series.
Permaul, Rutherford lead Guyana into final
-defeat Jamaica by 4 wickets Left -arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul copped his second consecutive man of the match award, while young and exciting all-rounder Scherfane Rutherford smashed an even fifty to carry Guyana to a low scoring four-wicket win over Jamaica in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association T20 Independence Cup in Antigua.