Boxing meeting to go ahead without AIBA’s Executive Director

Today’s proposed meeting with regional boxing administrators and representatives from the American Boxing Confederation at the National Resource Centre will go ahead as planned although William Louis-Marie, AIBA’s Executive Director will not be present.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle had told the media previously that Louis-Marie would be here for the meeting but yesterday Ninvalle said Louis-Marie would no longer be attending the meeting.

According to Ninvalle, the latest development at the sport’s governing body the International Boxing Association (AIBA) impeded his (Louis-Marie) attendance…..