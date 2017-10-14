Boxing meeting to go ahead without AIBA’s Executive Director

Today’s proposed meeting with regional boxing administrators and representatives from the American Boxing Confederation at the National Resource Centre will go ahead as planned although William Louis-Marie, AIBA’s Executive Director will not be present.
President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle had told the media previously that Louis-Marie would be here for the meeting but yesterday Ninvalle said Louis-Marie would no longer be attending the meeting.
According to Ninvalle, the latest development at the sport’s governing body the International Boxing Association (AIBA) impeded his (Louis-Marie) attendance…..
Hockey teams eye 2018 World Cup spots
By Noelle Smith With the Indoor Pan American Cup hockey tournament set to bully off on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall, Canada’s national hockey teams plan not only to defend the titles they won in 2014 in Uruguay but also to secure spots for the 2018 World Cup since the male and female team winners will automatically qualify for the World Cup.
Windies included in innovative ICC Test league
DUBAI, CMC – Fears West Indies would be relegated into a second tier of Test cricket were yesterday allayed when the former World champions were included in a nine-team Test League scheduled to begin in 2019.
Roach warns Windies not to take Zimbabwe lightly
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Seamer Kemar Roach has warned West Indies against complacency as they prepare for their two-Test series against Zimbabwe starting here in eight days.
Back Circle humbles Leopold St. in top-of-the-table clash
Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Gold is Money and Albouystown-A sealed their berths to the quarterfinals when the final group round in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championships ended Thursday at the .
De Silva hundred not enough as Windies A take control
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva struck his 11th first class hundred but West Indies A still managed to restrict Sri Lanka A on the penultimate day of the first four-day “Test” here yesterday.