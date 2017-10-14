Courts Pee Wee football continues today at Thirst Park

The seventh annual Petra Organization coordinated, Courts Pee Wee Primary Schools Football tournament resumes today at the Thirst Park ground with another round of group matches.
In the opening fixtures at 10:00hrs, Victoria opposes St. Mocha while St. Ambrose battles Smith Memorial.
At 10:45hrs, Den Amstel will play Colaaco and Redeemer will engage Grove…..
Hockey teams eye 2018 World Cup spots
By Noelle Smith With the Indoor Pan American Cup hockey tournament set to bully off on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall, Canada’s national hockey teams plan not only to defend the titles they won in 2014 in Uruguay but also to secure spots for the 2018 World Cup since the male and female team winners will automatically qualify for the World Cup.
Windies included in innovative ICC Test league
DUBAI, CMC – Fears West Indies would be relegated into a second tier of Test cricket were yesterday allayed when the former World champions were included in a nine-team Test League scheduled to begin in 2019.
Roach warns Windies not to take Zimbabwe lightly
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Seamer Kemar Roach has warned West Indies against complacency as they prepare for their two-Test series against Zimbabwe starting here in eight days.
Back Circle humbles Leopold St. in top-of-the-table clash
Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Gold is Money and Albouystown-A sealed their berths to the quarterfinals when the final group round in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championships ended Thursday at the .
Boxing meeting to go ahead without AIBA’s Executive Director
Today’s proposed meeting with regional boxing administrators and representatives from the American Boxing Confederation at the National Resource Centre will go ahead as planned although William Louis-Marie, AIBA’s Executive Director will not be present.