De Silva hundred not enough as Windies A take control

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva struck his 11th first class hundred but West Indies A still managed to restrict Sri Lanka A on the penultimate day of the first four-day “Test” here yesterday.
The 26-year-old, who boasts two Test hundreds from 10 matches, struck 104 as the visitors reached 210 for seven in their first innings before rain and then bad light ended play prematurely at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium.
Wanindu Hasaranga chipped in with 24 and Dasun Shanaka, 20 but Sri Lanka A failed to come to grips with the Windies A probing attack.
Fast bowlers Keon Joseph (2-28) and Sheldon Cottrell (2-41), along with leg-spinner Damion Jacobs (2-33) were the main wicket takers. After the Windies A declared at their overnight on 364 for eight, they quickly made inroads into the Sri Lankan innings, reducing it to 33 for two as Ron Chandragupta (11) and Sandun Weerakkody (0) perished cheaply. However, de Silva came to his side’s rescue, anchoring three successive partnerships to put the innings back on course.
First, he put on 40 for the third wicket with Charith Asalanka (10), a further 35 for the fourth wicket with Shanaka before adding an invaluable 63 for the fifth wicket with Hasaranga.
All told, the right-handed de Silva struck 10 fours and three sixes, in an innings lasting 143 balls and nearly four hours.
They were well placed at 171 for four before Jacobs struck twice in successive deliveries to remove de Silva and Chamika Karunaratne (0) as three wickets tumbled for 10 runs in the space of 28 deliveries.
SCOREBOARD
WEST INDIES A 1st Innings 364-8 decl.
SRI LANKA A 1st innings
R Chandragupta c wkp Hamilton b Cottrell 11
+S Weerakkody c Brooks b Joseph 0
*D de Silva c Campbell b Jacobs 104
C Asalanka c Ambris b Joseph 10
D Shanaka c and b Cottrell 20
W Hasaranga c Brooks b Cornwall 24
S Jayasuriya not out 12
C Karunaratne lbw b Jacobs 0
M Pushpakumara not out 10
Extras (b3, w1, nb6) 10
TOTAL (7 wkts, 53 overs) 210
To bat: L Kumara, A Fernando.
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-33, 3-73, 4-108, 5-171, 6-181, 7-181.
Bowling: Cottrell 13-2-41-2, Joseph 8-1-28-2, Leveridge 10-2-28-0, Cornwall 13-1-68-1, Jacobs 9-0-33-2.
Position: Sri Lanka A trail by 154 run with three wickets remaining.
Toss: West Indies A.
Umpires: C Wright, P Gustard.
