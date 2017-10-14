Hockey teams eye 2018 World Cup spots

By Noelle Smith

With the Indoor Pan American Cup hockey tournament set to bully off on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall, Canada’s national hockey teams plan not only to defend the titles they won in 2014 in Uruguay but also to secure spots for the 2018 World Cup since the male and female team winners will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

The indoor tournament will see seven female and six male teams competing.

“There’s one spot to go to the World Cup so everybody will be vying for that one spot so we are here to compete and get that one spot,” said Louis Mendonca, the female team’s coach…..