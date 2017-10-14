Moor to captain Zimbabwe A in Windies tour match

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Test batsman Peter Moor has been named to lead Zimbabwe A in their three-day warm-up match against West Indies starting here tomorrow.

The 26-year-old made an attractive half-century on debut against New Zealand last year here and played the last of his four Tests against Sri Lanka in Colombo last July.

Selectors have chosen a strong team with seasoned one-day batsman Chamu Chibhabha and all-rounder Donald Tiripano also included.

Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda and Tendai Chisoro, all of whom have already played international cricket, are in the line-up.

Zimbabwe A face West Indies at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in the only tour game before the first Test bowls off at Queens Sports Club on October 21.

The hosts have never defeated West Indies in a Test, having lost six of their eight career meetings.

SQUAD – Peter Moor (captain), Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami, Nathan Waller, Donald Tiripano, Michael Chinouya, Nyasha Mayavo, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, William Mashinge.