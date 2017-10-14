Moor to captain Zimbabwe A in Windies tour match

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Test batsman Peter Moor has been named to lead Zimbabwe A in their three-day warm-up match against West Indies starting here tomorrow.
The 26-year-old made an attractive half-century on debut against New Zealand last year here and played the last of his four Tests against Sri Lanka in Colombo last July.
Selectors have chosen a strong team with seasoned one-day batsman Chamu Chibhabha and all-rounder Donald Tiripano also included.
Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda and Tendai Chisoro, all of whom have already played international cricket, are in the line-up.
Zimbabwe A face West Indies at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in the only tour game before the first Test bowls off at Queens Sports Club on October 21.
The hosts have never defeated West Indies in a Test, having lost six of their eight career meetings.
SQUAD – Peter Moor (captain), Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Richmond Mutumbami, Nathan Waller, Donald Tiripano, Michael Chinouya, Nyasha Mayavo, Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, William Mashinge.
Hockey teams eye 2018 World Cup spots
By Noelle Smith With the Indoor Pan American Cup hockey tournament set to bully off on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports hall, Canada’s national hockey teams plan not only to defend the titles they won in 2014 in Uruguay but also to secure spots for the 2018 World Cup since the male and female team winners will automatically qualify for the World Cup.
Windies included in innovative ICC Test league
DUBAI, CMC – Fears West Indies would be relegated into a second tier of Test cricket were yesterday allayed when the former World champions were included in a nine-team Test League scheduled to begin in 2019.
Roach warns Windies not to take Zimbabwe lightly
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Seamer Kemar Roach has warned West Indies against complacency as they prepare for their two-Test series against Zimbabwe starting here in eight days.
Back Circle humbles Leopold St. in top-of-the-table clash
Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Gold is Money and Albouystown-A sealed their berths to the quarterfinals when the final group round in the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, Futsal Championships ended Thursday at the .
Boxing meeting to go ahead without AIBA’s Executive Director
Today’s proposed meeting with regional boxing administrators and representatives from the American Boxing Confederation at the National Resource Centre will go ahead as planned although William Louis-Marie, AIBA’s Executive Director will not be present.