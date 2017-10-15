Chanderpaul, spinners carry E’bo closer to maiden C/ship

A well-crafted century from veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul followed by a meticulous bowling effort from the Essequibo’s spinners, carried the Cinderella County side within reach of their first major title when stumps was called on day two of their final round clash against West Demerara at Tuschen, yesterday.
West Demerara, replying to Essequibo’s first innings total, left themselves plenty to do on the final day, ending day five down with the score on 85.
The day began with Essequibo resuming on 127 for four with Shivnarine Chanderpaul on 53 and Chetram Persaud on 24.
The two then ….
Guyana secures Long Range title
Team Guyana secured the Milex/Crown Mining Cup Long Range Team Title when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship continued yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Taylor fifty sees Windies to series win
TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s 28th One-Day International half-century was enough to steer West Indies Women to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Friday night.
Minister Norton calls for better relationship with athletes
Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr.
Macchiotti pleased with Guyana hosting of Pan American indoor hockey c/ships
Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Events and Development Coordinator, Laura Macchiotti yesterday said that she was pleased that Guyana had accepted the challenge of hosting the 2017 Pan American Indoor competition.