Chanderpaul, spinners carry E’bo closer to maiden C/ship

A well-crafted century from veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul followed by a meticulous bowling effort from the Essequibo’s spinners, carried the Cinderella County side within reach of their first major title when stumps was called on day two of their final round clash against West Demerara at Tuschen, yesterday.

West Demerara, replying to Essequibo’s first innings total, left themselves plenty to do on the final day, ending day five down with the score on 85.

The day began with Essequibo resuming on 127 for four with Shivnarine Chanderpaul on 53 and Chetram Persaud on 24.

The two then ….