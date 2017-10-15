Conquerors crush Alpha United 6-0 to stay top of league

League leaders Fruta Conquerors crushed Alpha United 6-0 when the Georgetown zone of the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) U17 football league continued yesterday at the Tucville ground.
Jeremy Garrett scored a double in the 26th and 53rd minute while Reshaun Ritch, Nicholas McArthur, Richard Rayside and Simeon Hackett scored in the 23rd, 36th, 49th and 57th minute respectively.
Camptown humbled Order and Discipline 4-0, Eastveldt gained a walkover from Pelek while Georgetown Football Club (GFC) and Santos battled to a 1-1 stalemate.
Eon Adams scored in the 15th minute for Santos, while Randy Keshawn equalised in the 26th minute.
The event resumes at the same venue with another round of fixtures on Satuday.
Guyana secures Long Range title
Team Guyana secured the Milex/Crown Mining Cup Long Range Team Title when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship continued yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Chanderpaul, spinners carry E’bo closer to maiden C/ship
A well-crafted century from veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul followed by a meticulous bowling effort from the Essequibo’s spinners, carried the Cinderella County side within reach of their first major title when stumps was called on day two of their final round clash against West Demerara at Tuschen, yesterday.
Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Taylor fifty sees Windies to series win
TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s 28th One-Day International half-century was enough to steer West Indies Women to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Friday night.
Minister Norton calls for better relationship with athletes
Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr.