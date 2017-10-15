Grove Hi Tech, Mocha secure lopsided wins

Grove Hi-Tech, Herstelling Raiders and Mocha secured lopsided wins when the Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association (EBFA) U11 league continued yesterday at the Grove Community ground.
The home side humbled Agricola 4-2 with Jamal Cordis bagging a double in the 17th and 26th minute. The othet two goals came from Jevon Pluck’s 29th minute effort and an own goal in the 14th minute.
For Agricola, Jonathan Andries and Seon Grant found the back of the net in the 16th and 23rd minute.
Meanwhile, Mocha crushed Friendship 4-1.
Jamal Henry tallied a brace in the seventh and 10th minute, while Kerry Boyce and Daniel Branford netted in the fifth and 25th minute respectively. For Friendship, Albert Adams scored in the 20th minute.
Herstelling Raiders crushed Samatta Point/Kaneville United 2-0 led by a Solomon Austin in the fifth and 17th minute.
Guyana secures Long Range title
Team Guyana secured the Milex/Crown Mining Cup Long Range Team Title when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship continued yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Chanderpaul, spinners carry E’bo closer to maiden C/ship
A well-crafted century from veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul followed by a meticulous bowling effort from the Essequibo’s spinners, carried the Cinderella County side within reach of their first major title when stumps was called on day two of their final round clash against West Demerara at Tuschen, yesterday.
Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Taylor fifty sees Windies to series win
TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s 28th One-Day International half-century was enough to steer West Indies Women to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Friday night.
Minister Norton calls for better relationship with athletes
Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr.