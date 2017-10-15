Grove Hi Tech, Mocha secure lopsided wins

Grove Hi-Tech, Herstelling Raiders and Mocha secured lopsided wins when the Ralph Green/East Bank Football Association (EBFA) U11 league continued yesterday at the Grove Community ground.

The home side humbled Agricola 4-2 with Jamal Cordis bagging a double in the 17th and 26th minute. The othet two goals came from Jevon Pluck’s 29th minute effort and an own goal in the 14th minute.

For Agricola, Jonathan Andries and Seon Grant found the back of the net in the 16th and 23rd minute.

Meanwhile, Mocha crushed Friendship 4-1.

Jamal Henry tallied a brace in the seventh and 10th minute, while Kerry Boyce and Daniel Branford netted in the fifth and 25th minute respectively. For Friendship, Albert Adams scored in the 20th minute.

Herstelling Raiders crushed Samatta Point/Kaneville United 2-0 led by a Solomon Austin in the fifth and 17th minute.