Guyana secures Long Range title

Team Guyana secured the Milex/Crown Mining Cup Long Range Team Title when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship continued yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
The eight-member local unit accumulated a score of 712 points and 36 V’s in the 900 and 1000 yard distances respectively, edging out Barbados [712 points and 27 V’s] and Ireland [701 points and 28 V’s].
Captain Mahendra Persaud led the entire field, tallying an impressive 95 points and 5 V’s to aid in Guyana capturing the title.
Leo Romalho was also ….
Chanderpaul, spinners carry E’bo closer to maiden C/ship
A well-crafted century from veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul followed by a meticulous bowling effort from the Essequibo’s spinners, carried the Cinderella County side within reach of their first major title when stumps was called on day two of their final round clash against West Demerara at Tuschen, yesterday.
Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Taylor fifty sees Windies to series win
TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s 28th One-Day International half-century was enough to steer West Indies Women to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Friday night.
Minister Norton calls for better relationship with athletes
Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr.
Macchiotti pleased with Guyana hosting of Pan American indoor hockey c/ships
Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Events and Development Coordinator, Laura Macchiotti yesterday said that she was pleased that Guyana had accepted the challenge of hosting the 2017 Pan American Indoor competition.