Macchiotti pleased with Guyana hosting of Pan American indoor hockey c/ships

Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Events and Development Coordinator, Laura Macchiotti yesterday said that she was pleased that Guyana had accepted the challenge of hosting the 2017 Pan American Indoor competition.
“It is very important for PAHF to have different countries hosting and not the same ones,” she said at a press conference yesterday.
“This is a chance for hockey to gain popularity and to get more persons involved in the sport while also allowing the culture of the country to be seen by foreigners.
“Small hockey countries can ….
Guyana secures Long Range title
Team Guyana secured the Milex/Crown Mining Cup Long Range Team Title when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship continued yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
Chanderpaul, spinners carry E’bo closer to maiden C/ship
A well-crafted century from veteran Shivnarine Chanderpaul followed by a meticulous bowling effort from the Essequibo’s spinners, carried the Cinderella County side within reach of their first major title when stumps was called on day two of their final round clash against West Demerara at Tuschen, yesterday.
Jacobs slices through SL to set up innings triumph
FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica, CMC – Leg-spinner Damion Jacobs snatched a six-wicket haul to propel West Indies A to a crushing innings and 13-run victory over Sri Lanka A, on the final day of the opening four-day “Test” here yesterday.
Taylor fifty sees Windies to series win
TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Captain Stafanie Taylor’s 28th One-Day International half-century was enough to steer West Indies Women to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Women and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Friday night.
Minister Norton calls for better relationship with athletes
Minister of Social Cohesion with the responsibility of Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr.