Macchiotti pleased with Guyana hosting of Pan American indoor hockey c/ships

Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Events and Development Coordinator, Laura Macchiotti yesterday said that she was pleased that Guyana had accepted the challenge of hosting the 2017 Pan American Indoor competition.

“It is very important for PAHF to have different countries hosting and not the same ones,” she said at a press conference yesterday.

“This is a chance for hockey to gain popularity and to get more persons involved in the sport while also allowing the culture of the country to be seen by foreigners.

“Small hockey countries can ….