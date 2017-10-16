Guyana places third behind winners England, and Ireland

By Noelle Smith

Hosts Guyana ended in third place behind champions England and runners-up Ireland when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships ended yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

The final results of The West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship saw England claiming the title with 1148 points, Ireland finishing in second on 1146 and Guyana third on 1142.

As sports go, there are days where things do not go as expected and persons do not perform to standard…..