Guyana places third behind winners England, and Ireland

By Noelle Smith
Hosts Guyana ended in third place behind champions England and runners-up Ireland when the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships ended yesterday at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.
The final results of The West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Championship saw England claiming the title with 1148 points, Ireland finishing in second on 1146 and Guyana third on 1142.
As sports go, there are days where things do not go as expected and persons do not perform to standard…..
Champs at last, Essequibo win maiden tournament
Essequibo captured their maiden three – day title after ending atop the points table when curtains came down on the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Jaguars three-day league yesterday.
Hope spearheads batting effort as Windies shine
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, CMC – Batsmen Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite all gathered half-centuries as West Indies made a bright start to their tour of Zimbabwe here yesterday.
Darren Bravo sparkles in charity T20 for hurricane victims
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Brandon King, Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell all starred as a Regional Invitational XI defeated a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force XI by 11 runs in a celebrity Hurricane Relief Twenty20 here Saturday night.
Policy needed for rewarding the nation’s successful athletes
The National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Minister of Sport, Dr. George Norton, Friday repaid Guyana’s Deshawna Skeete for her outstanding gold medal 400m run at the South American Youth Games with the ultimate insult.
Walton, Griffith blast Jamaica win over Guyana
Jamaica completed a 39-run victory over Guyana in the final of the second Annual Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Independence T20 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday evening.